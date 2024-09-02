Fire at Greenisland Church of Ireland: 'A shocking and terrible night for our parish but our story will go on'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dozens of firefighters have tackled an overnight fire at a church in Co Antrim.

The blaze broke out at Greenisland Church of Ireland church on Sunday evening.

Nine fire appliances and 49 firefighters attended the scene on Station Road in Greenisland.

The road was closed to traffic.

On Sunday night, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the operation was “ongoing”.

“We would advise members of the public to avoid the area where possible and nearby homeowners to keep their windows and doors closed,” said the spokesperson.

In an update at 2am, NIFRS said it was “scaling down the attendance at the incident at the Church of Ireland, Station Road, Greenisland, to three pumps and will remain throughout the night. Cause of fire is not yet determined”.

Footage from the scene indicates the fire has caused major damage to the building.

The church had hosted a special event earlier in the day to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

The church’s Facebook page posted a message on Sunday night saying the “terrible” fire had started at the back of the building.

“We are just so thankful that the building was empty and nobody has been hurt,” said the statement.

In a later Facebook post, the church said: “What a shocking and terrible night for our parish and the whole Greenisland community.

A large fire burns through Greenisland Parish Church on Station Road, Greenisland. Numerous fire crews attended as locals looked on at the damage. Picture: Kirth Ferris/Pacemaker Press

"As I write, the smoke is still rising and the fire crews are still working hard, but the worst of the blaze seems to be under control.

"We have been overwhelmed by the support and love of the Greenisland community - people who helped us out with everything from traffic control, available toilets (much needed!) and of course a cuppa to steady the nerves. We are heartbroken but also so thankful - to the fire crews, to the local community, to our neighbours who sounded the alarm, and so thankful that no-one was hurt.