Fire tragedy: Newtownards lucky blaze in elderly and vulnerable housing didn't result in worse loss of life

Newtownards is lucky a fatal fire that ripped through an elderly housing complex didn’t result in even worse tragedy, the area’s MP says.

A pensioner was found dead in his own apartment by firefighters who arrived to tackle the blaze at Scrabo Fold in the Co Down town on Tuesday evening (25th).

The fire is believed to have started in the home of deceased, who has not been named but is understood to be a man in his late-60s to early-70s. Two other people were treated for smoke inhalation, but there were no reports of any other serious injuries.

Residents of the fold are now counting the cost; not everyone has yet been able to return home, and many of the pensioners who live there have been left shocked and traumatised by this week’s terrifying incident.

For Strangford MP Jim Shannon, the town is fortunate the single tragedy wasn’t far, far worse.

"My sympathies are with the family, and I immediately want to thank the Fire Service and PSNI who were on site very quickly,” said the DUP politician.

"Whilst it is unclear at present how the fire started, we do know the apartment where the fire began is where the gentleman unfortunately passed away.

"This area is full of elderly residents and I am thankful for the grace of God that prevented the fire from quickly spreading and the loss of more life. There is damage to other apartments and people have not been able to return to their homes; it is hoped the repairs can be done quickly and vulnerable residents able to return to their homes.

"I know that there will be an official investigation into the cause and to see if there need to be improvements made to enhance safety.”

After speaking to residents, Ards DUP alderman Naomi Armstrong Cotter relayed that many of them are still shocked and frightened in the wake of the fire.