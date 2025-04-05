Firefighters tackling wildfire near Mourne Mountains
A spokesman for Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call shortly after 5pm on Saturday .
Firefighters are tackling a wildfire on Sandbank Road, Hilltown, with a fire front of approximately two miles.
Eight fire appliances and 68 firefighters are attending from Rathfriland, Kilkeel, Warrenpoint, Banbridge, Newry, Newcastle , Ballycastle, Coleraine, Armagh and Kilrea Fire Stations supported by a Command Support Unit and other specialist vehicles.
People have been asked to avoid the area, while a number of roads have been closed to help support firefighting operations.
