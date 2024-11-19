Five Fire Brigade vehicles rocket to lunchtime emergency at Belfast city centre office block
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Three fire engines and two Fire Service response vehicles screamed to the junction of Montgomery Street and Chichester Street in the heart of the city, their lights flashing and sirens wailing.
Early Christmas shoppers and nearby workers on their lunchbreaks were shocked to see so many vehicles arrive in quick succession, with many assuming it must be a serious emergency.
The Northern Ireland Fire Service has confirmed that they leaped into action after the smell of gas was reported in the office building.
The five emergency vehicles completely sealed off Montgomery Street, a one-way side road linking main routes Chichester Street and May Street.
Due to their positioning, one lane of Chichester Street close to the scene of the emergency was also blocked.
A group of around 10 firefighters gained access to the office block shortly before 1.30pm.
But the Fire Service has confirmed it was a false alarm.
Said a spokeswoman: “Firefighters were called to reports of a smell on Montgomery Street, city centre, Belfast.
"All gas readings were normal and the incident was dealt with by 1:47pm.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.