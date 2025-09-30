Four patients taken to hospital amid major incident in Holylands area of south Belfast after people become 'unwell'

The emergency services have been summoned to a major incident in the Holylands in south Belfast tonight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were accompanied by ambulance personnel and the fire brigade at the scene in Damascus Street.

Some of the firefighters were wearing breathing apparatus.

The PSNI said they had been called because “a number of people became unwell this evening”, adding: “A number of people have been transported to hospital for treatment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services at the scene of an ongoing incident in the Holylands area of south Belfast (picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received “a number of 999 calls shortly after 5pm”, and dispatched four emergency crews to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, four patients was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital,” it said in a statement.

Police officers were among the casualties, a source told the News Letter, though the Ambulance Service said that none were taken to hospital.

The PSNI added: "Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.