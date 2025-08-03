Funeral details announced for Portadown man Aaron Moffett after death following fall from moving vehicle on Twelfth
Police said this morning that Aaron Moffett, a 38-year-old man from Portadown, had “died following a fall from a moving vehicle in the Markethill area on Saturday, July 12”.
Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, stated: “Officers responded to a report of a man who had sustained serious injuries following the incident on Coolmillish Road just after 4.30pm.
“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended and the man was conveyed to hospital.
“Subsequently, 38-year-old Aaron Moffett from Portadown, passed away in hospital on Friday, August 1.
“Our investigation is ongoing, and we appeal to anyone with phone/ dash cam footage, or information which might assist, to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1461 of 12/07/25.”
A notice posted on Funeral Times states that he “went to sleep one last time surrounded by his loving family”.
It described him as “darling husband of Lindsey, devoted son of John and Florence, loving brother of Hannah, dear son in law of Philip and Jennifer, cherished brother in law of Ashley, Chris and Vicky and also incredibly loved uncle of Bodhi, Sonny, Carson and Arthur”.
It adds: “House strictly private. Funeral service on Wednesday at 2pm in Knocknamuckley Parish Church followed by a private committal.
"Donations for the benefit of REVIVE and N.I. Air Ambulance via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate 02838338888.
"Sincerely loved and forever missed by his entire circle of family and friends.
"Our hero, too kind for this world.”