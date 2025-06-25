Funeral details revealed for Martin Bonnar whose body was found at Belfast’s Cave Hill

By Gemma Murray
Published 25th Jun 2025, 07:52 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 08:24 BST

Funeral details have been released for a Belfast man who had been declared missing by the PSNI over a 16 day period, earlier this month.
placeholder image
Martin Bonnar, who was also known by his nickname Bubbles had lived alone in the New Lodge area in north Belfast.

He was declared missing for around 16 days before his body was found by K9 Search & Rescue NI on Friday, June 20.

Martin Bonnarplaceholder image
Martin Bonnar

A post from K9 Search & Rescue NI said: ‘This morning, during a planned search operation in the Cave Hill area of Belfast, our team located the body of a man who had been reported missing for two weeks’.

They added: ‘We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased during this profoundly difficult time’.

The 63-year-old father-of-four was last seen more than a fortnight ago on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 4.

On Friday evening, the PSNI posted an update to Facebook thanking the public for their help in relation to the appeal which has now ended.

Martin Bonnarplaceholder image
Martin Bonnar

The public had also been involved in searches for the missing man.

It has been reported that Mr Bonnar’s gamily issued a statement saying, ‘We would like to thank everyone who helped search for Martin, especially Community Rescue Service, K9 Search & Rescue NI and Canine Ability Dog Training for their crucial volunteer work searching the Cave Hill.’

A death notice for Mr Bonnar said that he died ‘suddenly’ on June 20, 2025.

He is described as the ‘beloved partner of Martine’ and a ‘loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle’.

It adds ‘always loved and will be forever missed’.

It adds that Mr Bonnar’s is ‘reposing at O’Kanes Funeral Directors’ and ‘his remains will be removed to Roselawn Crematorium on Saturday 28th June for committal at 12.00 noon’.

