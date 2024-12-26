Funeral of accident victim Amy Stokes to take place on Saturday

Amy Stokes, 20, who died following a single-vehicle collision in Co. Fermanagh.

The funeral of accident victim Amy Stokes is to take place on Saturday at 11am in Our lady of Lourdes Church Ballyconnell.

The 20-year-old, who was from Ballyconnell died after a single-vehicle crash in Derrylin involving a silver Vauxhall Astra, around 10.50pm on Monday. She was a passenger in the vehicle.

A moving tribute posted on RIP.ie describes Amy as “an amazing person with a heart of gold”.

She is also described as “A loving wife, daughter, sister, daughter-in-law and friend, and thought the world of her husband Damien, her parents, brothers and sisters and her in-laws”.

Amy was born in Drogheda and lived in Navan Co. Meath until the age of 11 when she moved to Banbridge Co. Down until the age of 15 when she relocated to Ballyconnell.

She went to Scoil Naomh Eoin Primary School and St. Patrick’s College Secondary School.

Amy had only been married on the 18th of September in Our Lady of Lourdes Church Ballyconnell, where her funeral will also take place.

The RIP.ie post says Amy was a very kind-hearted welcoming person to everyone she met and was always so friendly.

the tribute goes on: “She loved singing especially the song Young Reilly The Fisherman by Deirdre Connolly, and also loved the song There Were Roses by Lisa McHugh.

“Amy had an amazing voice and everyone loved to hear her sing. She truly will be missed, everyone loved her so much, she was such a big personality and was “always the life of the party” as she would say herself.

“Dancing and listening to music were her favourite things to do, with a great love of getting out socialising with her friends who always knew she would lighten up the room, never failing to make her friends laugh, as Amy was always up for a joke.

"Life will never be the same without her as she is a massive loss to her family and friends.”

Amy was one of three road victims over the Christmas period. A man aged in his 30s died following a crash on Christmas Eve.

The PSNI said he had died in a single-vehicle crash on the Downpatrick Road in Ballynahinch.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report at approximately 4.45pm, that a car had been involved in a collision.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services.

“Sadly, the driver died at the scene.”

Meanwhile, police confirmed that a man aged in his 40s had died after a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Moylagh Road area of Beragh, Co Tyrone. Inspector Adair said: “Police received a report shortly after 7.50am on Monday, 23rd December, that a lorry had been involved in a collision. Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Sadly, the driver of the lorry was pronounced dead at the scene.”