A GoFundMe page for the fire-ravaged Church of the Holy Name in Greenisland had already raised about half of its target within just the first half-day of it being set up.

In its first 12 hours it garnered roughly £4,500, with an ultimate target of £10,000.

At time of writing, the total stood at £5,570.

It comes after fire crews had to be called out to the church for a second time on Monday night, after a fire had wrecked the church hall and part of the main church building the previous night.

Fire crews back at Greenisland Parish Church on Station Road, Greenisland after neighbours noticed smoke on Monday night, following the main blaze on Sunday night

The parish Facebook page said last night: “Folks you won’t quite believe this. The fire crews are back at the church. Our neighbours noticed some puffs of smoke this evening and the NIFRS are back as there is still some concern that the fire hasn’t completely died out…

"The crews have broken the tiles to get at the void along the ridge and they’re now cooling it all down with more water.

“Unfortunately it means that the roof now looks worse than ever! But it was already damaged, so it had to be done. Again the dedication of these fire crews is just astounding.”

The fire brigade said: “Firefighters were called at 7.59pm yesterday [Monday] after reports of smoke at the scene. The cause appears to have been insulation material smouldering beneath rubble.

“Two appliances from Carrickfergus Fire Station and an aerial appliance from Springfield Fire Station attended the incident. Firefighters used one hose reel to douse the scene and the incident was dealt with by 11.13pm.”