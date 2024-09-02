Greenisland church arson: 'I'm at a loss as to why anyone would destroy a beacon of hope' says bishop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bishop of Connor has voiced bafflement about the motive behind the burning down of a church in his diocese.

The Rt Rev George Davison made the comments today as those attached to the Church of the Holy Name in Greenisland continued to count the cost of the overnight blaze, which police are treating as arson.

The bishop said the fact it is believed to have been deliberate “has served to deepen our sense of sadness”.

But he stressed that the church is not a mere building, but rather the people connected to it – and that their faith is intact.

Image from the NI Fire and Rescue Service showing the damaged church hall (centre - the main church building is in the bottom left hand corner)

The fire broke out on Sunday night – the same day the church had been celebrating its 70th anniversary.

The bishop had turned up at the church when news of the fire spread, and in the early hours of the morning wrote on Facebook that, regardless of the damage, the church is “alive and well”.

"It is strong and courageous in the face of this challenge, it is still loves and cares for the community of Greenisland; it is safe in the arms of Jesus, who gives it life!” he said.

And in a statement late on Monday afternoon he re-emphasised this, saying: “In the days to come we will have a better picture of what will be needed to restore and replace what has been damaged and we will work to rebuild this place of worship.

The church's main building on the left, and church hall on the right

"I want to say clearly though, that the Church of the Holy Name is not a burnt building. It is a vibrant group of people who love their God and love the community He has given them to serve.

"They are devastated, but they are also strong and courageous, and they will continue to worship together and reach out to others with Christ’s message of forgiveness and hope.

“The PSNI has confirmed that they are treating the fire as an act of arson and that has served to deepen our sense of sadness.

"I am at a loss to understand why a church, that is such an integral part of the community and a beacon of hope, positivity and goodwill, should be targeted for destruction, but would call on all members of the community to help the PSNI in their investigations.”

A large fire burns through Greenisland Parish Church on Station Road, Greenisland

The fire is thought to have started some time around 9pm on Sunday.

Nine fire engines and around 50 firefighters were summoned to deal with the blaze at the back of the church off Station Road.

It centred on the church hall, which is attached to the main church building and to a parish shop.

At 2am on Monday the fire brigade said that the cause was “undetermined”.

A view of the burning church building in Greenisland from above

By 8.30am, the police said they were treating it as arson.

Beth Adger, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, said in a statement that she had been for the church’s 70th anniversary service earlier on Sunday, and was “heartbroken” to learn about the blaze.

“I understand how much this church means to so many, and I stand with you during this incredibly difficult time,” she said.

“Let us come all together in solidarity and support for one another as we navigate the path ahead.”

As the day went on, the church posted the following online on its parish Facebook page: “Folks, a little bit of a miracle this morning. The fire crews have managed to rescue some of our photos and heirlooms from our memories exhibition.

"Some of our most precious memories and photos were in a box under a table for safe-keeping.

"They’re a little bit soggy and singed, but some of the most irreplaceable items (like Eileen’s wedding album, Susan’s brownie uniform, Sonia’s confirmation photo and June’s ‘wedlock’ newspaper clipping) have been rescued.