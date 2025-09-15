Gusty winds travelling at 45-50mph forecast today but what is happening later in the week?

Today will be a ‘blusterous, boisterous Monday out there with gusty winds’, according to Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin.

‘A deep area of low pressure is the main area of focus at the moment with more weather systems waiting to come in later this week,’ he said.

‘Showers for Northern Ireland are whizzing through on those gusty winds travelling at 45-50mph’, he added.

‘Tomorrow will be calmer and a brighter day – most places drier than today – so a fine day with a light breeze,’ he said.

‘It will be nothing like the gustiness of earlier in the week.

"But we have another period of low pressure moving in on Tuesday evening’.

According to the Met Office Northern Ireland today will be ‘a mostly cloudy day with blustery showers, some of which may be heavy and may merge to longer spells of rain’.

They say there will be ‘strong northwesterly winds’ and a maximum temperature 17 °C.

Tonight we will see a ‘cloudy evening with further showers, some of which may be heavy’.

Forecaster’s add ‘showers becoming more isolated and confined to the north overnight with clearer spells developing in the south’.

There will be a minimum temperature 9 °C.

Tomorrow, Northern Ireland will see ‘heavy showers clearing to the north through the morning’ but ‘otherwise a mostly dry day with the odd shower possible’.

There will be ‘patchy cloud with bright or sunny spells’ and a maximum temperature 17 °C.

And the outlook for the rest of the week is: ‘Cloudy with rain spreading north-eastwards Wednesday morning, followed by isolated showers.

‘Remaining mostly cloudy and unsettled Thursday and Friday with showers, perhaps heavy, with some longer spells of rain possible’.

Looking further ahead the forecast for Friday 19 Sep - Sunday 28 Sep is: ‘The broadly unsettled conditions look to continue during the first part of this period.

‘All areas are likely see some further spells of wet and at times windy weather, interspersed with brighter, showery interludes.

‘By the start of the following week, a ridge of high pressure may extend eastwards towards the UK, bringing an increasing chance of longer periods of drier weather to northern areas initially, whilst low pressure remains closer by to the south or southeast.

‘Towards the end of this period, high pressure maybe rather more dominant across the UK.

‘A cooler interlude is likely for a time through next week, with chilly nights and fog patches likely under the influence of high pressure.

‘Temperatures probably returning closer to average by late September’.

And looking further ahead the forecast for Monday 29 Sep - Monday 13 Oct is: ‘Signals for prevailing weather patterns become fairly limited by the turn of the month and the early part of October.

‘As is typical at this time of year, there are likely to be some spells of wet and windy weather along with some drier interludes but no strong preference to whether settled or unsettled regimes will be most dominant.

‘Overall, northwestern parts are more likely to be wettest and windiest.