Halloween at Clifton Street cemetery

Having your children off from school for a week may seem daunting at times.

But, there are a whole host of activities just waiting for you.

1. Londonderry/Derry Halloween is Europe’s LARGEST Halloween Festival when the Walled City welcomes the spirit of Samhain through its historic gates for a festival like no other. For four nights the worlds of past and present collide to bring you a dazzling street celebration of all things spooky in the official home of Halloween.

2. Hallowe'en at W5 where until 2 November W5 transforms into a world of magic, mystery, and spine-tingling fun!

From ancient forests and ghostly encounters in the immersive Enchanted Hollow, to thrilling science experiments led by wizards and witches in Pumpkins and Potions, there's something to captivate every curious mind.

Those who dare attend shouls head to the Spooky Science Bar for hands-on experiments, bubbling potions, and gooey surprises that will amaze both kids and adults.

3. Hallowe'en at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens offers 'a spellbinding day out for all the family packed with spooky surprises and autumnal adventures'.

Those who attend can explore 100 acres of enchanting gardens, navigate a Halloween maze and unleash your creativity at a pumpkin carving workshop.

Also you can join storytelling walks to hear tales of folklore, and take on classic autumnal games including conker duels and welly tossing.

4. Rosepark Farm's annual pumpkin patch is back for 2025!

Those who attend can follow the spooky trail and take part in a fun scavenger hunt around Rosepark Farm. Solve the riddles, track down the clues, and claim a tasty treat as your reward.

Halloween at W5

Visitors can also enjoy all your favourite farm activities before heading to the Pumpkin Patch.

There you grab a wheelbarrow, pick the perfect pumpkin, and take it home ready to carve.

5. Halloween Half-Term Fun at Armagh Planetarium - If you are looking for cosmic fun this Halloween Half-term then come to the Spooky Space Dome Show.

The Halloween full dome show lets you meet monsters, zombies, and ghosts.

Clifton Street poor house

The show is suitable for a family audience but please note that this show is themed to Halloween and features images of zombies, vampires, witches and ghosts so is rated PG.

6. Hallowe'en at Ulster American Folk Park - There families can delve into the history of our spookiest season, and discover how the people of rural Ulster celebrated Hallowe'en traditions centuries ago.

You can also find out how the same traditions were carried across to America - before becoming the Hallowe'en we know and love today!

Visitors can have a go at dressing a scarecrow, listen to tales of lore and misfortune, give barn dancing a go, admire the sights of harvest and taste delicious Hallowe'en fayre like apple tart.

And also get involved with crafts, face-painting, and family-friendly activities plus a Hallowe'en trail for little ones to follow.

7. Death, Tragedy & Betrayal: The Darker Side of Clifton Street Cemetery (Tour) - Families can explore Clifton Street Cemetery this Halloween weekend and discover its darker side!

Hallowe'en in Londonderry

Opened in 1797 as the 'New Burying Ground' there are many tales to be told here.

Death, Tragedy & Betrayal focuses on the 'darker side' of the cemetery's history.

From the infamous body snatchers which plagued the cemetery in its opening decades and the drastic actions taken to curb this lucrative trade, to the burial of murder victims, hangings and other tragic deaths!

Due to the nature of the content parental discretion is advised.

From the moment you step through our door you will be transported back in time to the Belfast Poor House – opened in 1774 – which provided sanctuary to thousands of people, from the young and old, to local citizens and passing sailors, throughout the years.

Clifton House is an impressive Georgian building, set in tranquil landscaped gardens in the heart of Belfast. It is open to the public for tours (check availability) and also for private tours on request.

9. Fright Night in Jungle NI this Halloween is 'sicker, meaner, and hungrier than ever'.

Jungle NI have overhauled the infamous Woodland Trail with a brand new horror story, loaded with more jump scares.

They say they have it 'infected with new terrors, twisted characters, and surprises you won’t see coming'.

'Whether you’re a veteran victim or a first-time runner, this year’s Fright Night will test your nerve and twist your mind.

'Prepare for jump scares, immersive storytelling, and relentless fear from start to finish'.

10. The Jail of Horror – Halloween 2025 - Crumlin Road Gaol - Dare to enter one of Belfast’s most fearsome scare attractions this Halloween! Step inside the Victorian Jail and face your darkest fears on an intense scare-after-scare journey with only one way out.