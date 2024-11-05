Here are 21 images of the 2024 Belfast Field of Remembrance official opening at Belfast City Hall

3 .

Councillor Mickey Murray, Lord Mayor of Belfast and Dr Philip McGarry DL representing HM The King at the Opening Service of the Royal British Legion’s Field of Remembrance at Belfast City Hall in Donegall Square. One of six Royal British Legion Fields of Remembrance, more than 600 tributes have been planted, each carrying a personal message to someone that had lost their life during Service. The Field will be open daily 10am to 4pm and will close on 14 November 2024. More than 30,000 tributes will be planted across the six Royal British Legion Fields of Remembrance taking the form of a Remembrance Cross, Muslim Crescent, Star of David, Sikh Khanda, Hindu Om or Secular Tribute. Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press Photo: Sarah Harkness