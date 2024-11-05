Flag bearers lead out the digitaries at the Opening Service of the Royal British Legion’s Field of Remembrance at Belfast City Hall in Donegall Square. One of six Royal British Legion Fields of Remembrance, more than 600 tributes have been planted, each carrying a personal message to someone that had lost their life during Service. The Field will be open daily 10am to 4pm and will close on 14 November 2024. More than 30,000 tributes will be planted across the six Royal British Legion Fields of Remembrance taking the form of a Remembrance Cross, Muslim Crescent, Star of David, Sikh Khanda, Hindu Om or Secular Tribute. Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Pressplaceholder image
Flag bearers lead out the digitaries at the Opening Service of the Royal British Legion’s Field of Remembrance at Belfast City Hall in Donegall Square. One of six Royal British Legion Fields of Remembrance, more than 600 tributes have been planted, each carrying a personal message to someone that had lost their life during Service. The Field will be open daily 10am to 4pm and will close on 14 November 2024. More than 30,000 tributes will be planted across the six Royal British Legion Fields of Remembrance taking the form of a Remembrance Cross, Muslim Crescent, Star of David, Sikh Khanda, Hindu Om or Secular Tribute. Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press

Here are 21 images of the 2024 Belfast Field of Remembrance official opening at Belfast City Hall

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 5th Nov 2024, 16:46 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 13:09 BST
A special Remembrance service was held at the site at Belfast City Hall on Tuesday morning including a two minute silence at 11am and the playing of the Last Post.

Lord Mayor Micky Murray was among those who planted crosses alongside serving members of the military and veterans, while Dr Philip McGarry attended to represent the King.

The Opening Service of the Royal British Legion’s Field of Remembrance at Belfast City Hall in Donegall Square. One of six Royal British Legion Fields of Remembrance, more than 600 tributes have been planted, each carrying a personal message to someone that had lost their life during Service. The Field will be open daily 10am to 4pm and will close on 14 November 2024. More than 30,000 tributes will be planted across the six Royal British Legion Fields of Remembrance taking the form of a Remembrance Cross, Muslim Crescent, Star of David, Sikh Khanda, Hindu Om or Secular Tribute. Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press

1.

The Opening Service of the Royal British Legion’s Field of Remembrance at Belfast City Hall in Donegall Square. One of six Royal British Legion Fields of Remembrance, more than 600 tributes have been planted, each carrying a personal message to someone that had lost their life during Service. The Field will be open daily 10am to 4pm and will close on 14 November 2024. More than 30,000 tributes will be planted across the six Royal British Legion Fields of Remembrance taking the form of a Remembrance Cross, Muslim Crescent, Star of David, Sikh Khanda, Hindu Om or Secular Tribute. Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press Photo: Sarah Harkness

Photo Sales
Neil Salisbury at the Opening Service of the Royal British Legion’s Field of Remembrance at Belfast City Hall in Donegall Square. One of six Royal British Legion Fields of Remembrance, more than 600 tributes have been planted, each carrying a personal message to someone that had lost their life during Service. The Field will be open daily 10am to 4pm and will close on 14 November 2024. More than 30,000 tributes will be planted across the six Royal British Legion Fields of Remembrance taking the form of a Remembrance Cross, Muslim Crescent, Star of David, Sikh Khanda, Hindu Om or Secular Tribute. Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press

2.

Neil Salisbury at the Opening Service of the Royal British Legion’s Field of Remembrance at Belfast City Hall in Donegall Square. One of six Royal British Legion Fields of Remembrance, more than 600 tributes have been planted, each carrying a personal message to someone that had lost their life during Service. The Field will be open daily 10am to 4pm and will close on 14 November 2024. More than 30,000 tributes will be planted across the six Royal British Legion Fields of Remembrance taking the form of a Remembrance Cross, Muslim Crescent, Star of David, Sikh Khanda, Hindu Om or Secular Tribute. Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press Photo: Sarah Harkness

Photo Sales
Councillor Mickey Murray, Lord Mayor of Belfast and Dr Philip McGarry DL representing HM The King at the Opening Service of the Royal British Legion’s Field of Remembrance at Belfast City Hall in Donegall Square. One of six Royal British Legion Fields of Remembrance, more than 600 tributes have been planted, each carrying a personal message to someone that had lost their life during Service. The Field will be open daily 10am to 4pm and will close on 14 November 2024. More than 30,000 tributes will be planted across the six Royal British Legion Fields of Remembrance taking the form of a Remembrance Cross, Muslim Crescent, Star of David, Sikh Khanda, Hindu Om or Secular Tribute. Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press

3.

Councillor Mickey Murray, Lord Mayor of Belfast and Dr Philip McGarry DL representing HM The King at the Opening Service of the Royal British Legion’s Field of Remembrance at Belfast City Hall in Donegall Square. One of six Royal British Legion Fields of Remembrance, more than 600 tributes have been planted, each carrying a personal message to someone that had lost their life during Service. The Field will be open daily 10am to 4pm and will close on 14 November 2024. More than 30,000 tributes will be planted across the six Royal British Legion Fields of Remembrance taking the form of a Remembrance Cross, Muslim Crescent, Star of David, Sikh Khanda, Hindu Om or Secular Tribute. Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press Photo: Sarah Harkness

Photo Sales
Dr Isaac Thompson does a reading at the Opening Service of the Royal British Legion’s Field of Remembrance at Belfast City Hall in Donegall Square. One of six Royal British Legion Fields of Remembrance, more than 600 tributes have been planted, each carrying a personal message to someone that had lost their life during Service. The Field will be open daily 10am to 4pm and will close on 14 November 2024. More than 30,000 tributes will be planted across the six Royal British Legion Fields of Remembrance taking the form of a Remembrance Cross, Muslim Crescent, Star of David, Sikh Khanda, Hindu Om or Secular Tribute. Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press

4.

Dr Isaac Thompson does a reading at the Opening Service of the Royal British Legion’s Field of Remembrance at Belfast City Hall in Donegall Square. One of six Royal British Legion Fields of Remembrance, more than 600 tributes have been planted, each carrying a personal message to someone that had lost their life during Service. The Field will be open daily 10am to 4pm and will close on 14 November 2024. More than 30,000 tributes will be planted across the six Royal British Legion Fields of Remembrance taking the form of a Remembrance Cross, Muslim Crescent, Star of David, Sikh Khanda, Hindu Om or Secular Tribute. Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press Photo: Sarah Harkness

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice