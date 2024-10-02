HMRC advising young people to claim their Child Trust Fund with £2,200 on average waiting in unclaimed accounts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of young people could have £2,200 sitting unclaimed in their Child Trust Fund account, the HMRC has advised.

In a statement the HMRC say that more than 670,000 18-22 year olds yet to claim their Child Trust Fund are reminded to cash in their stash as HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) reveals the average savings pot is worth £2,212.

Child Trust Funds are long term, tax-free savings accounts which were set up, with the government depositing £250, for every child born between 1 September 2002 and 2 January 2011.

HMRC advice

Young people can take control of their Child Trust Fund at 16 and withdraw funds when they turn 18 and the account matures.

The savings are not held by government but are held in banks, building societies or other saving providers.

The money stays in the account until it’s withdrawn or re-invested.

If teenagers or their parents and guardians already know who their Child Trust Fund provider is, they can contact them directly.

If they do not know where their account is, they can use the online tool on GOV.UK to find out their Child Trust Fund provider.

Young people will need their National Insurance number – which can be found easily using the HMRC app - and their date of birth to access the information.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s Second Permanent Secretary and Deputy Chief Executive, said: "Thousands of Child Trust Fund accounts are sitting unclaimed – we want to reunite young people with their money and we’re making the process as simple as possible.

"You don’t need to pay anyone to find your Child Trust Fund for you, locate yours today by searching ‘find your Child Trust Fund’ on GOV.UK.

Third-party agents are advertising their services offering to search for Child Trust Funds and agents will always charge - with one charging up to £350 or 25% of the value of the savings account.

"Using an agent can significantly reduce the amount received, is likely to take longer and customers still need to supply them with the same information they need to do the search themselves.”

Gavin Oldham, The Share Foundation, said: "If you are 18-21 years old, the government would have put money aside for you shortly after birth.

"This investment would have grown quite a bit and it’s in your name. The Share Foundation has linked over 65,000 young people to their Child Trust Fund accounts.

"It’s easy and free to find out where your money is. Go to findCTF.sharefound.org or GOV.UK to locate it today.

"In the last year more than 450,000 customers, with just their National Insurance number and date of birth, used the free GOV.UK tool to locate their Child Trust Fund.”