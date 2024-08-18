The Rivenwood housing development in Newtownards. Image: Google Maps

Homes in Newtownards in Co Down have been evacuated following the discovery of what is believed to be a World War Two bomb.

The historic munition was discovered on Friday at a building site for a new phase of homes in the Rivenwood development on the Movilla Road.

Police remain at the scene and an Army bomb disposal unit attended the site on Sunday, where diggers were being used to load sand on top of the device prior to a planned controlled explosion.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI Superintendent Johnston McDowell thanked the local community for their co-operation and in a statement on Saturday evening said the situation was likely to continue for several days.

“Firstly, I would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding, as officers continue to minimise disruption and keep residents safe,” he said.

“As part of the public safety operation, officers are engaging with those residents directly impacted and providing a visible policing presence in the area.

“A cordon remains in place, as we continue to work closely with our partner agencies and we thank them for their ongoing assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the clearance operation likely to continue for a number of days, I understand the significant disruption this will cause to the local community. Our priority is to keep residents and the local community safe.

“We are grateful to the local community for their continued support during this policing operation.

“We would continue to appeal to the public to avoid the area, with further information provided in due course.”

Homeowners received a leaflet from police on Saturday evening requesting them to vacate their properties by 10am on Sunday because of the “possibility of risk to life and property” following the discovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents were advised that all homes and businesses within a radius of 0.25 miles were at threat from the unexploded device and informed that the operation could take more than five days to be safely resolved.

The Ards Blair Mayne leisure centre is being used as an emergency support centre for residents affected by the upheaval and was due to open from 9am on Sunday.

On Saturday morning, Superintendent McDowell said police were taking no risks to ensure the safety of people in the affected area.