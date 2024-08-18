Homes in Newtownards evacuated following discovery of suspected World War Two bomb
The historic munition was discovered on Friday at a building site for a new phase of homes in the Rivenwood development on the Movilla Road.
Police remain at the scene and an Army bomb disposal unit attended the site on Sunday, where diggers were being used to load sand on top of the device prior to a planned controlled explosion.
Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.
PSNI Superintendent Johnston McDowell thanked the local community for their co-operation and in a statement on Saturday evening said the situation was likely to continue for several days.
“Firstly, I would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding, as officers continue to minimise disruption and keep residents safe,” he said.
“As part of the public safety operation, officers are engaging with those residents directly impacted and providing a visible policing presence in the area.
“A cordon remains in place, as we continue to work closely with our partner agencies and we thank them for their ongoing assistance.
“With the clearance operation likely to continue for a number of days, I understand the significant disruption this will cause to the local community. Our priority is to keep residents and the local community safe.
“We are grateful to the local community for their continued support during this policing operation.
“We would continue to appeal to the public to avoid the area, with further information provided in due course.”
Homeowners received a leaflet from police on Saturday evening requesting them to vacate their properties by 10am on Sunday because of the “possibility of risk to life and property” following the discovery.
Residents were advised that all homes and businesses within a radius of 0.25 miles were at threat from the unexploded device and informed that the operation could take more than five days to be safely resolved.
The Ards Blair Mayne leisure centre is being used as an emergency support centre for residents affected by the upheaval and was due to open from 9am on Sunday.
On Saturday morning, Superintendent McDowell said police were taking no risks to ensure the safety of people in the affected area.
“We are continuing this morning to ask members of the public to avoid the area where possible,” he said in a statement.“I appreciate this may cause some disruption, however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks. I want to thank those who may be affected for their patience at this time.”
