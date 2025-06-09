Human remains found in Co Down river - Crawfordsburn discovery deeply distressing, says MLA

The PSNI said they were alerted to the remains over the weekend.

Human remains have been found in a river close to a picturesque Co Down village.

The remains, found in the Crawfordsburn area around 10 miles east of Belfast, are believed to have been on site for a considerable period, and have now been removed by the authorities.

Police stated the remains were discovered around Ballyrobert Road, which connects Crawfordsburn village to a busy dual carriageway that runs between Belfast and Bangor.

North Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne has expressed his shock and concern, stating: “This is deeply distressing news for the local community. My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time.

“It’s important that the relevant authorities are given the space and time they need to carry out their enquiries. If anyone has any information that could assist, I encourage them to contact the PSNI directly.”

A PSNI spokeswoman stated they were alerted to the remains on Saturday (7th).