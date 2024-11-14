Increasing concern about the welfare of Annette Andrews from Portrush - who may have travelled to Ballymena or Belfast
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the welfare and whereabouts of Annette Andrews from Portrush.
A post on Police Causeway Coast & Glens says: ‘MISSING PERSON APPEAL
‘Annette was last seen at 09.30pm on Tuesday 12th November 2024 in Portrush.
‘It is unknown what she is wearing but there is a possibility she may have travelled to Belfast or Ballymena.’
The appeal adds ‘If anyone knows her whereabouts or sees Annette please contact police on 101 quoting serial 1550 of 13/11/24’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.