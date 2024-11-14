Increasing concern about the welfare of Annette Andrews from Portrush - who may have travelled to Ballymena or Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the welfare and whereabouts of Annette Andrews from Portrush.

A post on Police Causeway Coast & Glens says: ‘MISSING PERSON APPEAL

‘Annette was last seen at 09.30pm on Tuesday 12th November 2024 in Portrush.

‘It is unknown what she is wearing but there is a possibility she may have travelled to Belfast or Ballymena.’