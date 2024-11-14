Increasing concern about the welfare of Annette Andrews from Portrush - who may have travelled to Ballymena or Belfast

By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Nov 2024, 11:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the welfare and whereabouts of Annette Andrews from Portrush.

A post on Police Causeway Coast & Glens says: ‘MISSING PERSON APPEAL

‘Annette was last seen at 09.30pm on Tuesday 12th November 2024 in Portrush.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘It is unknown what she is wearing but there is a possibility she may have travelled to Belfast or Ballymena.’

The appeal adds ‘If anyone knows her whereabouts or sees Annette please contact police on 101 quoting serial 1550 of 13/11/24’.

Related topics:PortrushPoliceBallymenaBelfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice