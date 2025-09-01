Increasing concern about whereabouts of Joseph McKinley last seen on Saturday night

There is increasing concern about the whereabouts of Joseph McKinley.

An appeal on Police West Belfast says: ‘We are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Joseph McKinley.

‘Joseph was last seen at approximately 23.30 hours on Saturday 30/08/25 in the Norglen Crescent area of West Belfast.

‘Joseph is described as having grey hair and being approximately 5ft 5ins tall.

‘He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, navy t-shirt, black jacket, white trainers and glasses.