Increasing concern for missing Aimee Anderson - last seen yesterday in west Belfast

There is increasing concern for missing 30-year-old Aimee Anderson.

In a statement, Inspector Knowles said: “Aimee, who was last seen at the Whiterock area of west Belfast at around 10am on Monday 7th July 2025.

"She is described as being 5 ft 6 ins tall and of slim build, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Aimee Anderson

"Aimee is originally from the East Belfast area.