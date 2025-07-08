Increasing concern for missing Aimee Anderson - last seen yesterday in west Belfast
There is increasing concern for missing 30-year-old Aimee Anderson.
In a statement, Inspector Knowles said: “Aimee, who was last seen at the Whiterock area of west Belfast at around 10am on Monday 7th July 2025.
"She is described as being 5 ft 6 ins tall and of slim build, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
"Aimee is originally from the East Belfast area.
“Police are appealing to anyone with information in respect of Aimee’s whereabouts to contact us on 101 or via www.psni.police.uk/report , quoting reference number 1298 07/07/25.”
