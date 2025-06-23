Police in north Belfast are keen for assistance in finding 13-year-old missing schoolgirl Leah Black.

The appeal says: ‘Leah was last seen at around 20.00 hours on Sunday 22nd June 2025 in the area of CS Lewis Square, Belfast.

‘Leah is described as approximately 5ft tall, with long blonde hair.

‘She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey jeans with rip in the knee and light grey New Balance trainers.