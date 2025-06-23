Increasing concern for missing schoolgirl Leah Black last seen in the area of CS Lewis Square, Belfast
Police in north Belfast are keen for assistance in finding 13-year-old missing schoolgirl Leah Black.
The appeal says: ‘Leah was last seen at around 20.00 hours on Sunday 22nd June 2025 in the area of CS Lewis Square, Belfast.
‘Leah is described as approximately 5ft tall, with long blonde hair.
‘She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey jeans with rip in the knee and light grey New Balance trainers.
‘If you have any information on Leah's whereabouts, please contact 101 and quote reference number 1722 22/06/2025. Thank you’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.