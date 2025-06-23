Increasing concern for missing schoolgirl Leah Black last seen in the area of CS Lewis Square, Belfast

By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:01 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 12:49 BST

Police in north Belfast are keen for assistance in finding 13-year-old missing schoolgirl Leah Black.
placeholder image
The appeal says: ‘Leah was last seen at around 20.00 hours on Sunday 22nd June 2025 in the area of CS Lewis Square, Belfast.

‘Leah is described as approximately 5ft tall, with long blonde hair.

Missingplaceholder image
Missing

‘She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey jeans with rip in the knee and light grey New Balance trainers.

‘If you have any information on Leah's whereabouts, please contact 101 and quote reference number 1722 22/06/2025. Thank you’.

