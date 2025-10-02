Irish senator on board Gaza-bound aid flotilla ‘detained by Israel’ – Sinn Fein

An Israeli Navy vessel moves in the Mediterranean sea toward the port of Ashdod, Israel, Thursday Oct. 2, 2025. IsraelI navy had intercepted at least 19 of the aid boats from the civilian Gaza-bound flotilla Sumud as they approached the coast of Gaza.(AP Photo/Leo Correa)

An Irish senator has been “detained” by Israel from a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, Sinn Fein said.

The party said Chris Andrews had been on board a boat called the Spectre which was intercepted by Israeli forces off the coast of Egypt.

The Global Sumud Flotilla – with Greta Thunberg, Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Mandla Mandela, and several European legislators aboard – consists of nearly 50 boats and 500 activists and is carrying a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid.

Several activists posted videos on social media in which they said Israeli naval vessels were approaching the flotilla and ordering them to turn their engines off.

While still in international waters, it is an area where the Israeli navy has stopped other boats attempting to break its blockade in the past and which the flotilla has been warned not to cross.

Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris earlier expressed concern at reports around the flotilla.

“I am keeping in close contact with my officials who are working on the ground and have also spoken with EU counterparts on the Global Sumud Flotilla,” he said in a post on the social media network X.

“Tonight’s reports are very concerning. This is a peaceful mission to shine a light on a horrific humanitarian catastrophe.

“Ireland expects international law to be upheld and all those on board the flotilla to be treated in strict accordance with it.”

In a statement, Sinn Fein said that speaking earlier Mr Andrews emphasised the flotilla is a “purely humanitarian and non-violent mission carrying food and aid to a starving population”.

“The Irish Government and the Department of Foreign Affairs urgently need to act to ensure that my fellow Irish participants and I are not mistreated while in Israeli captivity,” he said.