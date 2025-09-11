Irish state broadcaster warns it may not take part in the 2026 Eurovision song contest 'if the participation of Israel goes ahead'
In a statement, RTÉ said that Ireland's participation in the event "would be unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza".
Ireland has won the contest seven times in total, most recently in 1996.
RTÉ will make a final decision once the Eurovision organisers, the European Broadcasting Union, makes its decision.
Next year's contest will be held in May in Vienna.
The full statement from RTÉ is: ‘At the General Assembly of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) in July, a number of EBU members raised concerns about the participation of Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest.
‘RTÉ wishes to thank the EBU for the extensive consultation process that was initiated on foot of that meeting, and the extension of the option to withdraw from participation without penalty to December.
‘It is RTÉ’s position that Ireland will not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if the participation of Israel goes ahead, and the final decision regarding Ireland’s participation will be made once the EBU’s decision is made.
‘RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation would be unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza.
‘RTÉ is also deeply concerned by the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza, and the denial of access to international journalists to the territory, and the plight of the remaining hostages.’
Meanwhile, Slovenia's national broadcaster, RTVSLO, has also said it will withdraw from the competition if Israel participates.
Spain's Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun has said that his country may also not take part should Israel participate.
Prior to this year's Eurovision in May, RTÉ asked the EBU for a discussion on Israel's inclusion in the Eurovision Song Contest.
At that time, its director general, Kevin Bakhurst, said he was "appalled by the ongoing events in the Middle East and by the horrific impact on civilians in Gaza, and the fate of Israeli hostages".