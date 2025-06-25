'It was an absolutely incredible day, brimming with courage and community spirit' - Fairhead abseil raised £40,000 for Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children
The charity abseil took place on On Saturday, June 21st – when 50 brave participants descended the challenging 90-foot drop off Fairhead Cliff.
The event saw a diverse group including doctors, nurses, hospital staff, parents, corporate partners, and members of the public from across Northern Ireland, all united in their commitment to supporting young patients.
"It was an absolutely incredible day, brimming with courage and community spirit," said Mary McCall, CEO of Little Heroes.
"The atmosphere was electric, with live music, giant games, a food truck by Broughgammon Farm, and local cheerleaders adding to the family-friendly fun day.
"Thank you to the McBride family for hosting us.
"We are overwhelmed by the generosity shown."
The funds raised will directly support the vital work of the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, helping to enhance care and provide crucial resources for young patients, their families, and the paediatric staff.
Little Heroes is a dedicated charity supporting the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, ensuring that every child and family receives the best possible care, comfort, and hope.
Thanks to generous donations they provide vital services and resources, including:
- Specialised medical equipment to support life-saving treatments.
- Makaton training for staff, enhancing communication for children with speech and language challenges.
- Respite care for families, offering much-needed breaks and support.
- Sensory equipment to create calming and engaging environments for children with additional needs.
- Cleft palate clinics, delivering specialised care for children and families navigating complex treatments.
- The Giggle Fund, a unique initiative bringing joy to young patients through treats, activities, and special experiences during their hospital stay.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.