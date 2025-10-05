"It's very early to see gusts this strong, it's quite exceptional": Hundreds still without power after Storm Amy sets new October wind record

Hundreds of homes are today still suffering through power cuts, as Northern Ireland continues to count the cost of record-breaking Storm Amy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday’s 92mph winds are the strongest the province has ever recorded in October, and equal the devastating speeds of Storm Eowyn in January of this year.

A Met Office spokeswoman described the weekend’s blasts of wind as “record breaking in many ways”, adding it’s comparatively abnormal to have weather events of this severity just weeks into the new storm season.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of mid-afternoon on Sunday, around 1,500 properties across the province were still without power following the damage to the electricity network.

A 'road closed' sign can be seen due to a fallen tree following high winds caused by Storm Amy on Saturday in Antrim.

Alex Houston, NIE Networks Operations Manager, said repair crews are now facing jobs that “affect small numbers of customers but are equally as resource intensive” – though the energy firm hoped to have everyone in Northern Ireland reconnected early on Monday.

Added the official: “We’ve been able to bolster the teams in those areas and are doing our very best to have the most of these customers back on by the morning.

“At this stage we would encourage anyone who has not yet reported their power cut to contact the customer centre on 03457 643 643 so we can ensure all faults are reported and in the restoration process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would also remind people to report any damaged equipment and to assume all electricity equipment is still live, even if it is broken, and to stay well clear.”

A lorry which was hit by a falling tree due to high winds remained stuck in Antrim on Saturday

Householders may experience interruption or fluctuations to their electricity supply as work is undertaken to restore power to those still impacted, stated NIE, who also advised that employees from the firm’s contact centre may be in contact to check that supply has been restored.

The worst winds recorded during Storm Amy were in Magilligan on the north coast, setting the new October record of 92mph – though Aldergrove, close to Belfast International Airport in Co Antrim, experienced 71mph gusts that are also a new record for that site.

Despite battering the province in a way never before seen at this time of year, Storm Amy didn’t come close to Northern Ireland’s absolute record for wind speed. That was 124mph, set in Kilkeel in January 1974.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office compared the weather of the last few days to Storm Eowyn, which caused chaos in January.

A tree lying on top of a car in Limavady on Friday

A spokeswoman told the News Letter both storms hit a maximum of 92mph, and both were created by similar means – the after-effects of tropical events hitting Ulster from the north.

“The notable thing is how early in the season Storm Amy was,” the spokeswoman added. “It’s very early to see gusts of up to 92mph, it’s quite exceptional.”

That type of speed, she said, is far more common in winter, especially around January such as Storm Eowyn or the record-setter that struck in 1971.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storm seasons are recorded from the start of September to the end of August every year.

A motorist drives through flooded water on October 4, 2025 in Antrim.

Hitting on Friday, Storm Amy brought two days of amber and yellow weather warnings for wind and rain, and when disruption was at its height around 65,000 properties suffered power cuts.

All weather warnings from the storm have now cleared.

The worst of the impact was on Friday, with the storm causing roads to be blocked by flooding and fallen trees, while large numbers of schools closed, 18 of them reporting they’d suffered damage from the wind.

No fatalities were reported in Northern Ireland, though in Co Donegal a man in his 40s died after falling from a shed roof while storm warnings were in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s understood the man, named as Tommy Connors, died at the scene of the incident at a domestic home in what police described as a “weather-related incident”.

Scotland was badly impacted by Storm Amy too, with railway lines and roads shut while ferry services were disrupted. In some exposed areas, winds of up to 100mph were recorded.

A tree that was blown down and uprooted at Ballyclare Memorial Park on Friday.

In London, all eight Royal Parks were closed on Saturday and their opening times were delayed on Sunday for safety inspections.