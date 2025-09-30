Jaidyn Rice death: Major Bangor road to be shut for fours hours while experts test collision scene
The West Circular Road, part of the ring-road encircling the centre of the town, will be closed at its junction between Newtownards Road roundabout and the Springhill flyover tomorrow (Wednesday, October 1) from 10pm to 2am to allow for this testing.
The PSNI added: “We would like to thank the public for their patience as this testing is carried out.”
The crash at the heart of their investigation claimed the life of Jaidyn Rice, 16, and happened on July 8 at around 10.55pm.
She was a pedestrian and was hit by a car.
A 30-year-old man was subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving and other offences.
He is next due in Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on October 21.