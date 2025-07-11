Jaidyn Rice funeral: Wear her favourite colour pink, say tragic teenager's family

Jaidyn Rice, who was killed in a car accident aged just 16. Photo: PSNI

The family of tragic Jaidyn Rice have urged people to wear pink at her funeral – the 16-year-old’s favourite colour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funeral details for the teenager were revealed late on Friday afternoon (11th), hours after a youth group in which she was a beloved leader opened a book of condolence.

Jaidyn was killed this week when she was hit by a car as she walked through her hometown of Bangor, plunging the Co Down city into mourning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A celebration of her life will take place in St Andrew’s Church on Bangor’s Clandeboye Road at 1pm on July 22, followed by burial in Clandeboye Cemetery.

Jaidyn was an army cadet, with the force stating she will be "fondly remembered as an exceptional young leader". Photo: 2nd NI Bn Army Cadet Force

A death notice states that Jaidyn “passed away suddenly as the result of a tragic accident”.

She’s described as the “cherished and deeply loved daughter of Elaine Clarke and Stephen, step-daughter of Christopher, beloved sister of Kenley” as well as the “dearly-loved grand-daughter of Stephen and Judith” and “much-loved niece of Genna and Molly”.

Adds the death notice: “As pink was Jaidyn’s favourite colour, the family have asked that anyone attending wear something pink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jaidyn will be fondly remembered by all her family and friends.”

Jaidyn Rice was an enthusiastic community volunteer who aspired to become a youth worker. Photo: DICE Project

Jaidyn was heavily involved in both youth work and her local community, volunteering around the Clandeboye estate; she was also an Army cadet, had just started her first job and was renowned for her tight family relationships.

She was renowned as an inspirational figure at DICE Project, a youth futures scheme that works with kids from several housing estates around Bangor.

On Friday morning the scheme opened up a community hall in the Clandeboye area, launching a book of condolence for people to leave a message for Jaidyn and her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DICE Project is run by voluntary sector organisation North Down Community Network, whose manager Louise Little this week told the News Letter that Jaidyn stood out as a great future community leader – a leader Bangor has now lost.

Jaidyn Rice was killed when she was hit by car while walking in Bangor this week.

She first came through the door of DICE’s youth club as one of many there to socialise, remembered Louise, but Jaidyn got more and more involved in helping to run the events and graduated into mentoring positions.

“She became one of our inspirational young leaders,” said Louise. “Full of hope, potential, wisdom and joy, she was a beautiful young person, inside and out.”

DICE runs talking sessions for young people dealing with issues; according to Louise, Jaidyn was invaluable – always first to get the conversation started and open space for others to unburden themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was very emotionally intelligent, she could always tell when someone was having issues in their relationship or at school or at home, and invite them to open up,” she said. “They always knew they could talk to her.

“This year Jaidyn finished classes in a leadership programme, we knew she would really stand out in that role – it was her ambition to work with young people.

“We knew that she’d be one of the people we could hand the keys to the youth club to in 10 years and say ‘here you go guys, it’s your show now’ and watch them fly.