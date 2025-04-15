Jim Allister voices concern for 'young mother involved in accident' in Co Antrim
Mosside stands not far from the Dark Hedges in Co Antrim.
Mr Allister said in a statement: “Following a tragic accident in Mosside, North Antrim, there is much anxiety and worry for the young mother involved and her wider family.
“Many are thinking and praying for this family at this dire time.
"As the community unites in prayer may the God of all mercy meet their needs.”
Details have yet to emerge from the emergency services.
