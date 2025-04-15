Jim Allister voices concern for 'young mother involved in accident' in Co Antrim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The MP for North Antrim has voiced concern over an “accident” in the hamlet of Mosside tonight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mosside stands not far from the Dark Hedges in Co Antrim.

Mr Allister said in a statement: “Following a tragic accident in Mosside, North Antrim, there is much anxiety and worry for the young mother involved and her wider family.

“Many are thinking and praying for this family at this dire time.

The location of Mosside, Co Antrim, on Google Maps

"As the community unites in prayer may the God of all mercy meet their needs.”

Details have yet to emerge from the emergency services.