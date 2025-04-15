Jim Allister voices concern for 'young mother involved in accident' in Co Antrim

By Adam Kula
Published 15th Apr 2025, 20:59 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 21:02 BST
The MP for North Antrim has voiced concern over an “accident” in the hamlet of Mosside tonight.

Mosside stands not far from the Dark Hedges in Co Antrim.

Mr Allister said in a statement: “Following a tragic accident in Mosside, North Antrim, there is much anxiety and worry for the young mother involved and her wider family.

“Many are thinking and praying for this family at this dire time.

The location of Mosside, Co Antrim, on Google MapsThe location of Mosside, Co Antrim, on Google Maps
"As the community unites in prayer may the God of all mercy meet their needs.”

Details have yet to emerge from the emergency services.

More information as we get it.

