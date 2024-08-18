Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to “ray of sunshine” Joseph Hegarty after the six-year-old tragically died in a quad bike accident near Ballycastle on Friday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed they “received a report of a sudden death which occurred at the Ballynagard Road area of Ballycastle on Friday 16th August”.

Joseph, who was “the adored son of Andrea and Michael, loving brother of Katie”, will be laid to rest at St. Patrick’s & St. Brigid’s Church, Ballycastle on Tuesday with the family inviting people to wear “your favourite sports top or colourful clothing to Joe’s wake and funeral” in honour of his love for sport and colour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was an avid supporter of County Antrim-based Carey Faughs Hurling Club, where his father Michael served as coach alongside uncle Patrick, while mother Andrea and aunt Lauren also play key roles in promoting work done by the club.

Joseph Hegarty passed away aged six after a quad bike accident near Ballycastle. PIC: PJ Dallat & Sons

"All at Carey Faughs are heartbroken at the devastating news of Joe Hegarty's passing,” Carey Faughs posted on Facebook. “The community wish to extend our deepest sympathy to Michael, Andrea and Katie along with the Hegarty and McIlroy families on their loss.

“Joe loved Carey Faughs and we all loved Joe. It wouldn't have been a Carey match if Joe wasn't there, cheering the boys on, home or away. He knew every player and their positions for every match. Half time and he would be on the pitch taking his points with great ease. He just loved to be at the hurling field.

“Joe was a character and his light shone very brightly, he made friends wherever he went. It wouldn't be often that you would see Joe in anything else but his Carey gear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Like his mum and dad, Joe led from the front. Michael and Andrea are great ambassadors of Carey Faughs and work hard at promoting under age Gaels of the club with Faughs Óg, alongside Joe's Aunt Lauren.

“Some of our current players played alongside and were coached by Michael over the years and he helped coach the team last year, alongside Joe's uncle Patrick (and Joe too).

“We are a community sharing in their heartbreak and hope that we can give them enough love and support to help them through their unimaginable loss. I think it's safe to say that Joe was Carey's number one fan.”

Joe attended St Patrick's & St Brigid's Primary School in Ballycastle and they paid tribute to a “much loved bundle of joy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"St. Patrick’s and St. Brigid’s PS & NU have been devastated and deeply saddened at the news of the untimely death of our much loved pupil Joseph Hegarty,” the school posted on Facebook. “The whole school community of governors, staff and pupils wish to extend our deepest sympathies to Andrea, Michael and Katie and to the extended Hegarty and McIlroy families on their terrible loss.

"Joe was a much loved bundle of joy, a ray of sunshine both in class and around the school with his wonderful sunny personality and charming sense of fun.

"He was friends with everyone and everyone knew his name. He will be greatly missed by everyone throughout the school. We offer our love, prayers and support to the Hegarty and McIlroy families and all families affected by this tragic loss in the difficult days ahead.”

SDLP Glens councillor Margaret Anne McKillpp said: “There is huge sadness locally at the tragic passing of young Joseph Hegarty. I can’t begin to imagine what the family are going through but I know that they are in the thoughts and prayers of every person in this area as they come to terms with such a devastating loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a close-knit community and many would have known Joe through the local hurling and GAA clubs where he was a constant fixture. My thoughts are also with all his teammates, coaches and everyone involved with the clubs at this very difficult time.