Larne's all-weather lifeboat, Dr John McSparran. Photo submitted by the RNLI.

An emergency search that saw lifeboats and a helicopter dispatched to the coast of Larne has been called off, after it was revealed a capsized catamaran may have come loose over a week ago.

After the operation was abandoned, the Coastguard stated that a vessel matching the potentially stricken boat’s description was reported lost by its owner on October 27.

No one was on board and there were no missing persons.

The six-hour search began at around 4.20pm on November 4, after reports of an upturned catamaran around 12 miles off the coast of Larne.

A search helicopter was dispatched from Prestwick in Scotland, while RNLI lifeboats launched from Red Bay and Larne.

Ferry crews in the area also got involved and are understood to have used thermal imaging cameras to help with the search in foggy conditions, but were later discharged and returned to port.