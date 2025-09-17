LATEST: Police thank public for their assistance as Matthew Acheson found 'safe and well'
Police in Mid Ulster have now thanked the public for their assistance in finding missing Matthew Acheson.
A post on their page now says: ‘Police thank public for their assistance as Matthew Acheson found safe and well'.
An earlier appeal said the 22-year-old was last seen in the Fivemiletown area at approximately 11pm on Tuesday 16th September.
Police in Mid Ulster add they believed he’d been wearing a grey tracksuit.
They asked anyone ‘with information on Matthew’s whereabouts please contact police’.