LATEST: Police thank public for their assistance as Matthew Acheson found 'safe and well'

By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Sep 2025, 09:09 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2025, 11:43 BST
Police in Mid Ulster have now thanked the public for their assistance in finding missing Matthew Acheson.

A post on their page now says: ‘Police thank public for their assistance as Matthew Acheson found safe and well'.

An earlier appeal said the 22-year-old was last seen in the Fivemiletown area at approximately 11pm on Tuesday 16th September.

Police in Mid Ulster add they believed he’d been wearing a grey tracksuit.

They asked anyone ‘with information on Matthew’s whereabouts please contact police’.

