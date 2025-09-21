Lifeboat dispatched as fishing boat loses all power off the coast of east Antrim - shortly after cruise ship evacuation
The incident was one of two call-outs for the Northern Irish branch of the charity within the space of a few hours on Saturday.
At about noon, a request came from the coastguard to assist a 22ft fishing vessel with two crew on board that had lost all power in choppy waters near Kilroot, outside Carrickfergus.
The Donaghadee all-weather lifeboat, which was in Belfast Lough at the time, was sent to the scene.
The RNLI said it “was decided that the safest course of action, with the conditions present, would be to take the casualty vessel under tow to Bangor Marina”, which it did before returning to base in Donaghadee by 2.30pm.
Earlier that day, the same lifeboat had been summoned to assist with a medical evacuation from a cruise ship in Belfast Lough.
Donaghadee RNLI had got the call at 10.10am.
In the end, the cruise ship’s tender was deemed the best form of transport for the passenger, and Donaghadee lifeboat accompanied them to shore.
Donaghadee RNLI launch authority Colin McIlroy said: “It was a busy morning for our lifeboat crew and our thanks to our colleagues in Bangor RNLI and Northern Ireland Air Ambulance, who were present for the first callout.
"Our thoughts are with the person involved in the medivac, for their successful recovery.
"No two callouts are the same and lifeboat crew train for every type of emergency.
"We would always advise anyone in trouble on the water or who thinks they see someone in difficulty to dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”