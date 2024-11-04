Lifeboats and a search helicopter launch to rescue overturned catamaran off the coast of Larne
Both the Coastguard and RNLI received reports of an overturned catamaran around 12 miles off the County Antrim coast at around 4.20pm on Monday.
A search helicopter was dispatched from Prestwick in Scotland, while RNLI lifeboats launched from Red Bay and Larne.
Ferry crews in the area also got involved and are understood to have used thermal imaging cameras to help with the search in foggy conditions, but were later discharged and returned to port.
The operation is understood to still be ongoing.
South Antrim UUP MLA Steve Aiken stated he hopes ‘the mariners in distress will be quickly recovered’.
"Our thoughts for them and the RNLI and Coastguard,” he added. “Helicopter crews out there tonight.”