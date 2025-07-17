Litter of underweight puppies found dumped in a bag are named after top golfers playing in The Open this week in Portrush

A litter of underweight puppies found dumped in a bag in Broughshane have been lovingly brought back to full health.

Staff at Dogs Trust Ballymena, who rescued the litter of puppies, have lovingly brought them back to full health

The five puppies have been named after top golfers who are playing in The Open Championship this week in Northern Ireland.

Dogs Trust staff hope Rory, Padraig, Shane, Tom and Justin will soon hit a ‘hole in one’ and find loving famiies.

The six crossbreed pups were found in a tied carrier bag at a local dog walking spot last month.

Thankfully one of the underweight pups managed to break free from the bag and was found wandering, alerting a dog walker to the plight of his trapped siblings.

The dog walker then called the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena, who attended to rescue the six male puppies.

They were all taken to the rehoming centre for vet treatment, where all were found to be underweight and hungry.

But after weeks of being showered with love, care and attention, the 10-week-old collie cross puppies are available for rehoming.

Already one pup has found his forever home, while Rory (named after Rory Mcllroy), Padraig (after Padraig Harrington), Shane (after Shane Lowry), Tom (after Tom McKibbon) and Justin (after Justin Rose) hope they will soon hit a hole in one and find their one.

Sarah Park, Assistant Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: ‘It is truly shocking that these beautiful boys were discarded in a bag like rubbish.

‘Thank goodness they were found when they were, or the outcome could have been very different.

‘They are now a healthy weight and sweet, playful puppies that are increasing in confidence every day.”

“With golf fever hitting Northern Ireland this week with The Open in Portrush, we thought it would be lovely to give them inspiring names as we know they will go on to achieve great things in life.

‘Rory, Padraig, Shane, Tom and Justin have bright futures ahead and we can’t wait to celebrate their Claret Jug-winning moment when they find their forever homes.”

According to Dogs Trust Ballymena, the pups are now looking for ‘supportive families happy to help with training and socialisation’.

Dogs Trust Ballymena say they ‘could live with children and other pets’ but ‘homes with enclosed gardens would be ideal for their housetraining and where they can enjoy playtime’.