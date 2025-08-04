Lough Erne lifeboat in two rescues over less than 24 hours - people stuck on broken-down boats helped by Carrybridge inshore vessel
At 4.14pm on Friday (1st), Carrybridge RNLI’s inshore lifeboat ‘Douglas Euan & Kay Richards’ was launched at the request of Belfast Coastguard, to assess an eight-metre vessel that had broken down roughly one mile north-west of Derryadd slipway.
Locating the stricken boat, which had three people on board who an RNLI spokesman described as “safe and well and wearing lifejackets”, the Co Fermanagh lifeboat crew found that its engine had stopped and could not be restarted.
The boat was towed to Lisnaskea Boat Club to meet with Lough Erne Coastguard Rescue Team.
At 3.30pm on Saturday (2nd) the lifeboat was again tasked by Belfast Coastguard, this time for a 10-metre twin-engine craft that had lost steering and power in one engine.
With three people on board, it had broken down one mile downstream of Carrybridge. When the lifeboat crew arrived on scene, the vessel had got into difficulties in a narrow part of the channel at a time when a lot of other water users in the area.
The vessel was towed to safer waters – the owner’s private mooring at Carrybridge. Lough Erne Coastguard Rescue Team were again able to meet the lifeboat and helped secure the vessel to the jetty.
The volunteer lifeboat press Officer at Carrybridge RNLI, Stephen Scott, said: ‘‘During the busy summer season when more people are making the most of our waterways, we would ask all water users to carry out regular maintenance to their vessels and have a means of calling for assistance if you find yourself in trouble as well as having lifejackets for all on board.
“Currently there is a lot of weed growth on Upper Lough Erne and it is worth watching for areas of heavier growth you would want to avoid.
“If you see someone or something in trouble on the water or are in difficulties yourself the number to dial is 999, or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.’’
Established on Upper Lough Erne in 2002, Carrybridge Lifeboat Station operates an Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat.
