Main north Belfast route closed following a report of a road traffic collision this morning
The Antrim Road is closed between Glandore Avenue and Skegoneill Avenue following a report of a road traffic collision this morning, Wednesday 9th July.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.