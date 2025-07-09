Main north Belfast route closed following a report of a road traffic collision this morning

By Gemma Murray
Published 9th Jul 2025, 10:47 BST
The Antrim Road is closed between Glandore Avenue and Skegoneill Avenue following a report of a road traffic collision this morning, Wednesday 9th July.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

