Major blaze at commercial premises in Belfast was deliberate, say firefighters
deliberately, police say
At one point 60 firefighters tackled the blaze on Limestone Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A PSNI spokesperson said extensive damage had been caused to the building.
The spokesperson said: “Officers received a report at approximately 2.50am, on Saturday March 15, that a business premises in the Limestone Road area, had been set alight.
“Officers attended the scene, after the fire had been extinguished by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).
“Extensive damage has been caused to the building, along with damage caused to machinery on the site and our inquiries are ongoing at this time.
“We are treating this report as deliberate arson and anyone that could help with ongoing inquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 145 15/03/25.”
A NIFRS spokesperson said: “At the height of the incident nine fire appliances from Whitla, Cadogan, Knock, Lisburn and Westland fire stations were attendance supported by an aerial ladder appliance, command support unit and a specialist rescue team.
“In total, 60 firefighters have been involved in controlling this fire utilising breathing apparatus, firefighting jets and foam jets.
“Our regional control centre assisted throughout whilst continuing to ensure supporting arrangements were in place for other calls in the Belfast area.”