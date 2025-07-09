Major Northern Ireland route closed in early hours due to a serious road traffic collision

By Gemma Murray
Published 9th Jul 2025, 08:21 BST
The West Circular Road in Bangor is closed due to a serious road traffic collision.

Taking a different route for your journey is advised, diversions are in place

Update to follow in due course.

Related topics:Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice