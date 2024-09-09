Male pedestrian aged 70-years dies after collision with van at Millfield junction in Belfast city centre on September 2

NIAS

Police have this afternoon confirmed that 70-year-old Paul Marshall from Belfast, has sadly died following a road traffic collision in Belfast last week.

In a statement, Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Collison Investigation Unit said: "We received a report at approximately 5.40pm last Monday, 2nd September, of a collision involving a van and a pedestrian at Millfield junction in the city centre close to Belfast Met Millfield campus.

"Our officers attended the scene, and Paul was taken to hospital for treatment, where he has since passed away.

"A 34-year-old man was charged and appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday 4th September.

"As is normal procedure, a full file will be submitted, and charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

"A thorough investigation is continuing; we would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage which could assist.

“As part of our enquiries, we would like to speak to a man wearing a blue coloured jacket and dark trousers who was in the Millfield area at the time of the collision, who we believe may be able to assist with our investigation.