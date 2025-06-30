Man aged 36 dies in Co Down motorbike crash - victim named by police
The PSNI have named the victim as Philip McClelland, from the Newtownards area.
He was 36.
Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit stated: “Shortly before 1.15pm [yesterday], we received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle sadly died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained.
“The Portaferry Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has since reopened to traffic.
“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam or other footage which could assist with our investigation is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit detectives via101, quoting reference number 762 29/06/25.”