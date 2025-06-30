Man aged 36 dies in Co Down motorbike crash - victim named by police

A man has died after a motorbike crash in Co Down.

The PSNI have named the victim as Philip McClelland, from the Newtownards area.

He was 36.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit stated: “Shortly before 1.15pm [yesterday], we received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle sadly died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained.

Image released by police of Philip McClelland, fatal road crash victim

“The Portaferry Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has since reopened to traffic.