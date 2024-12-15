Man aged in his 20s dies in road accident near Lisburn
PSNI Roads Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Police received a report at approximately 7.10pm of a collision involving a blue Vauxhall Corsa in the Carryduff Road area of Temple. “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
"Sadly, the passenger in the vehicle, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“The driver of the vehicle, a man also aged in his 20s, sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
“The Carryduff Road which was closed overnight to allow for further enquiries has since reopened to traffic.
“We are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.”