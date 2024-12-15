Man aged in his 20s dies in road accident near Lisburn

Road death

A man aged in his 20s has died following a single vehicle accident in Temple, near Lisburn.

PSNI Roads Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Police received a report at approximately 7.10pm of a collision involving a blue Vauxhall Corsa in the Carryduff Road area of Temple. “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"Sadly, the passenger in the vehicle, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The driver of the vehicle, a man also aged in his 20s, sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“The Carryduff Road which was closed overnight to allow for further enquiries has since reopened to traffic.