Man arrested over fatal hit-and-run collision in Ballyclare on Friday night is released on police bail

By Roderick McMurray
Published 17th Aug 2025, 10:18 BST
A PSNI spokesman said today that the arrested man had been 'released on police bail to allow for further inquiries'placeholder image
A PSNI spokesman said today that the arrested man had been 'released on police bail to allow for further inquiries'
A man who was arrested following a fatal hit-and-run collision in County Antrim has been released on police bail as officers continue inquiries.

A man in his 50s was killed and a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in the Ballyeaston Road area of Ballyclare on Friday night.

Police said they had received reports the car involved failed to stop at the scene after striking the two pedestrians.

The female victim was treated for injuries not believed to be life threatening.

A man had been arrested in connection with the collision but a PSNI spokesman on Sunday said he been “released on police bail to allow for further inquiries”.

The PSNI appealed for witnesses to get in touch with the case reference number 1771 15/08/25.

