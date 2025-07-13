Man dies following single vehicle accident in County Antrim on Twelfth
The incident occurred on the Ballyhill Road at Nutts Corner on Saturday evening.
Inspector Cherith Adair : said "Our officers received and responded to a report of a collision involving a white VW Golf in the area at approximately 5.50pm .
"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended, however, the driver of the vehicle sadly died at the scene.
"A male passenger travelling in the vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, not believed to be life-threatening at this time."
Ms Adair said the road had been closed for a time but has since reopened.
She added: "The investigation remains ongoing, and we would ask anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage, or information which might assist, to get in touch.
"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1615 of 12/07/25."