Man in 60s sustains serious facial injuries after being assaulted at “Marsh Wiggle by unknown man on July 11
In a statement issued this morning, the PSNI say it was reported that at around 11am, in an area known locally as “Marsh Wiggle”, a man, aged in his 60’s, who was walking his dog in the area, was assaulted by an unknown male.
This male was described as having grey hair, was of slim build, approximately 5’10” tall and possibly aged in his early fifties.
He was wearing grey clothing and was accompanied by a teenage male and had two XL Bully type dogs with him when he is alleged to have assaulted the victim.
The injured man sustained serious facial injuries and required hospital treatment following the attack.
Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police at Strandtown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 638 11/07/24.
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.