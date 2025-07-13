Man in critical condition after vehicle incident in County Armagh on Twelfth
The Coolmillish Road, Markethill, was closed to traffic for a time but has since reopened following the incident on Saturday.
Inspector Cherith Adair said: "Detectives are conducting inquiries after a male passenger sustained serious injuries following an incident involving a vehicle shortly after 4.30pm yesterday, Saturday July 12 .
"Partners from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene.
"The casualty has been taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition at this time."
Ms Adair said one man has been cautioned.
She added: "Our investigation is ongoing, as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
"We would appeal to anyone who has information which might assist, or any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact 101, and quote reference number 1461 of 12/07/25."