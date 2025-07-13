Man in critical condition after vehicle incident in County Armagh on Twelfth

The Coolmillish Road near Markethill

​A man is in a critical condition following an incident involving a vehicle in Co Armagh, police have said.

The Coolmillish Road, Markethill, was closed to traffic for a time but has since reopened following the incident on Saturday.

Inspector Cherith Adair said: "Detectives are conducting inquiries after a male passenger sustained serious injuries following an incident involving a vehicle shortly after 4.30pm yesterday, Saturday July 12 .

"Partners from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

"The casualty has been taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition at this time."

Ms Adair said one man has been cautioned.

She added: "Our investigation is ongoing, as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.