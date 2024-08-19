Man to appear in court charged with 'intentionally encouraging or assisting riot and other related offences, including cruelty to children'
A 43-year-old man arrested on Wednesday, 14th August in connection with recent public disorder in Belfast has been charged to court.
The man has been charged with intentionally encouraging or assisting riot and other related offences, including cruelty to children.
The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 12th September.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
To date there have been 39 people arrested with recent disorder in Belfast – and 31 people charged.
