Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 43-year-old man arrested on Wednesday, 14th August in connection with recent public disorder in Belfast has been charged to court.

The man has been charged with intentionally encouraging or assisting riot and other related offences, including cruelty to children.

The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 12th September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.