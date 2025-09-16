Missing Northern Ireland man Raymond McEntee has not made contact with family since August 24 - loved ones desperate for information

By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Sep 2025, 08:16 BST
Police and the family of 67-year-old Paddy McEntee are appealing for information about his whereabouts.

An appeal on Police Newry, Mourne & Down says that ‘RAYMOND MCENTEE (67) has been reported as missing by family members on 09/09/25’.

It adds that ‘Mr McEntee had been living in the Crossmaglen area and was last seen by family members after being left to Dundalk Bus station at 1pm on 25/07/25, then travelling to Dublin Airport, before travelling to the Southport area of England’.

And it reports that ‘Mr McEntee last made contact with family members by phone on 24/08/25’.

‘We have confirmation that Mr McEntee was last seen in the Merseyside area at the beginning of September,’ adds the post.

‘If you have any information you feel may assist in locating Mr McEntee please call 101, quoting reference CC2025090900979. Thankyou’.

