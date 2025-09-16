Missing Northern Ireland man Raymond McEntee has not made contact with family since August 24 - loved ones desperate for information

Police and the family of 67-year-old Paddy McEntee are appealing for information about his whereabouts.

An appeal on Police Newry, Mourne & Down says that ‘RAYMOND MCENTEE (67) has been reported as missing by family members on 09/09/25’.

It adds that ‘Mr McEntee had been living in the Crossmaglen area and was last seen by family members after being left to Dundalk Bus station at 1pm on 25/07/25, then travelling to Dublin Airport, before travelling to the Southport area of England’.

And it reports that ‘Mr McEntee last made contact with family members by phone on 24/08/25’.

‘We have confirmation that Mr McEntee was last seen in the Merseyside area at the beginning of September,’ adds the post.