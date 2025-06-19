Motorcyclist aged 25 dead after two-vehicle crash today in rural Co Armagh
The PSNI said that officers responded to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a Renault Scenic car at Mullahead Road, just north of Tandragee, shortly after 8.10am today.
Other emergency services attended, but the 25-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The PSNI said: “Road closures were in place for some time but the Mullahead Road has since reopened, while a closure remains in place at Ballymore Road.
“We are appealing to anyone in the area at the time and has dash cam or mobile phone footage to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 231 of 19/06/25, or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."