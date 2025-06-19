Motorcyclist aged 25 dead after two-vehicle crash today in rural Co Armagh

A man has died in a two-vehicle crash.

The PSNI said that officers responded to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a Renault Scenic car at Mullahead Road, just north of Tandragee, shortly after 8.10am today.

Other emergency services attended, but the 25-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The PSNI said: “Road closures were in place for some time but the Mullahead Road has since reopened, while a closure remains in place at Ballymore Road.

