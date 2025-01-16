Motorcyclist dead after collision on Steeple Road to the north of Antrim town
It happened some time before 9.35am, and involved a motorcycle and a lorry.
The male rider of the motorcycle died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
As of time of writing, the Steeple Road remains closed at this time.
The PSNI said: “Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage that could assist with our investigation is asked to contact police at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 325 16/01/25.”