Motorcyclist dead after collision on Steeple Road to the north of Antrim town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed that a man has died following a road traffic collision in the Steeple Road area of Antrim this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened some time before 9.35am, and involved a motorcycle and a lorry.

The male rider of the motorcycle died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of time of writing, the Steeple Road remains closed at this time.

Police at the scene of a serious crash involving a motorbike and lorry on Steeple Road, Antrim