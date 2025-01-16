Motorcyclist dead after collision on Steeple Road to the north of Antrim town

By Adam Kula
Published 16th Jan 2025, 17:46 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 18:09 BST
Police have confirmed that a man has died following a road traffic collision in the Steeple Road area of Antrim this morning.

It happened some time before 9.35am, and involved a motorcycle and a lorry.

The male rider of the motorcycle died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

As of time of writing, the Steeple Road remains closed at this time.

Police at the scene of a serious crash involving a motorbike and lorry on Steeple Road, AntrimPolice at the scene of a serious crash involving a motorbike and lorry on Steeple Road, Antrim
Police at the scene of a serious crash involving a motorbike and lorry on Steeple Road, Antrim

The PSNI said: “Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage that could assist with our investigation is asked to contact police at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 325 16/01/25.”

