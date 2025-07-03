Motorists advised that Sligo Road, Enniskillen has now reopened after a traffic collision

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 12:39 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 13:59 BST
Road users are advised the Sligo Road, Enniskillen has now fully reopened following an earlier road traffic collision.

Earlier motorists were advised about the traffic collision and asked to take an alternative route for their journey.

