Motorists are advised of congestion after road collision in the Slievenaman Road area of Newry

Road users are advised of congestion following a road traffic collision in the Slievenaman Road area of Newry.
Traffic on the Moyad Road is particularly affected.
Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journey.
