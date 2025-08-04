Motorists are advised of congestion after road collision in the Slievenaman Road area of Newry

By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Aug 2025, 15:38 BST
Road users are advised of congestion following a road traffic collision in the Slievenaman Road area of Newry.

Traffic on the Moyad Road is particularly affected.

Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journey.

